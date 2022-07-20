Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Colo. Justices Won't Help 10th Circ. In Virus Suit, Insurer Says

By Ben Zigterman (July 20, 2022, 6:13 PM EDT) -- Affiliated FM Insurance Co. told the Tenth Circuit not to send a certified question in its COVID-19 coverage dispute with a casino operator to Colorado's top court.

An insurer told the Tenth Circuit not to send a certified question in its COVID-19 coverage dispute with a casino operator to the Colorado Supreme Court, which is shown in this photo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. had asked the federal appellate court to certify its question about whether the presence of COVID-19 constitutes physical loss or damage, but Affiliated FM said Tuesday that answering that question wouldn't help resolve the...

