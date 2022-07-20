US Challenges Mexico Over Energy Policy Shift

By Jennifer Doherty (July 20, 2022, 9:13 AM EDT) -- The U.S. announced a formal challenge to Mexico's shifting energy policy under President Andrés Manuel Lopéz Obrador on Wednesday, invoking multiple sections of the current North American trade agreement in a request for consultations. The U.S. announced a formal challenge to Mexico's shifting energy policy Wednesday. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images) The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative is spearheading the dispute settlement initiative before the secretariat of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement. The move is driven in part by recent changes to Mexican law that prioritize power generated by Mexico's state-owned electrical utility, Comisión Federal de Electricidad, or CFE, over other providers, including those...

