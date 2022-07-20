Organic Valley Takes Calves From Cows, False Ad Suit Says

By Gina Kim (July 20, 2022, 7:48 PM EDT) -- Farmer-owned cooperative Organic Valley has been hit with a proposed class action in California by an Oroville woman accusing the dairy giant of falsely claiming that its products are made with the highest standards of animal care practices, when in reality it prematurely separates calves from their mothers. According to the 34-page complaint filed Tuesday in Alameda County Superior Court by the PETA Foundation and attorneys from Schonbrun Seplow Harris Hoffman & Zeldes LLP on behalf of customer Amber Takahashi-Mendoza, Organic Valley deceives customers into buying its dairy products at a premium price by falsely claiming on its product labels that...

