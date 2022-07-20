StarKist Can't Can 'Private Label' Tuna Claims

By Bonnie Eslinger (July 20, 2022, 6:14 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge refused to let StarKist and its parent company slip certain claims in multidistrict litigation alleging canned tuna price-fixing, finding there are triable issues regarding whether the conspiracy reached tuna products StarKist sold to major retailers for sale under those companies' brand names. U.S. District Judge Dana M. Sabraw noted in his ruling that StarKist Co. and Dongwon Industries Co. Ltd. argued in their motion for partial summary judgment that there is no evidence the "private label" products are within the scope of the antitrust conspiracy. But the companies that purchased StarKist's products and sued the tuna giant...

