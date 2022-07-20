NJ Justices Bar Ex-Judge From Bench After Groping Case

By Dave Simpson (July 20, 2022, 12:01 AM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court censured a former municipal court judge accused of grabbing a woman's breasts without her consent in his law office and barred him from sitting on the bench ever again, in an order that accepts all the recommendations of a judicial ethics committee from earlier this year. The two-page order, which was signed on Friday but published on Tuesday, found that Nino F. Falcone violated four rules across three canons within the Code of Judicial Conduct. In April, the state's Advisory Committee on Judicial Conduct urged the state Supreme Court to impose what it called "the most severe...

