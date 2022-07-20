Gov't OKs Parker Hannifin's £6.3B Bid For UK Aerospace Co.

By Dawood Fakhir (July 20, 2022, 2:07 PM BST) -- The U.K. government has given the green light to the proposed £6.3 billion ($7.6 billion) acquisition by Parker Hannifin Corp. of a British engineering services company, concluding a review of the merger it launched in October. The Department for Business said on Tuesday that it has given the nod to the bid by Parker, a U.S. motion and control technology company, for Meggitt PLC, which is listed on the London Stock Exchange. The department gave the thumbs-up after consulting with the Competition and Markets Authority and the Ministry of Defence on amendments to the deal offered by Parker to address concerns about competition...

