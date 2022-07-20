6th Circ. Should Upend Horse Racing Law Ruling, States Say

By Jaqueline McCool (July 20, 2022, 7:08 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit should reverse a lower court ruling allowing a federal horse racing law to remain in effect, Louisiana, Oklahoma and West Virginia, along with several businesses and government entities, said in a brief, calling the law unconstitutional. A brief filed Tuesday by Hanover Shoe Farms on behalf of the appellants said the district court erred in dismissing their complaints that the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act is unconstitutional. The act, which created the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority, violates two central principles of federalism: the private nondelegation doctrine and the anti-commandeering doctrine, the group claimed in the brief....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS