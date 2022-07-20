CFPB Wants Bond Co. Sanctioned Over Discovery Order

By Katryna Perera (July 20, 2022, 3:43 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and several state attorneys general asked a Virginia federal judge Tuesday to hold an immigrant bond company in civil contempt and fine it $5,000 a day for failing to comply with a discovery order in a suit that accuses the company of preying on immigrant detainees by misrepresenting the nature and costs of its services. The CFPB, joined by the attorneys general from New York, Massachusetts and Virginia, filed a motion for sanctions and for an order to show cause along with a supporting memo against the bond company, Libre by Nexus Inc. According to the...

