NJ's Spiro Harrison Moves Into Miami With New Shop, Partner

By Madison Arnold (July 20, 2022, 12:40 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey firm of Spiro Harrison is expanding into the Florida market with the addition of a new Miami partner. The firm announced Wednesday that litigator and Miami native Danielle F. Moriber from Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP would lead the firm's expansion into the Miami market to better support the firm's growing client base. Miami will be Spiro Harrison's first location outside the Northeast, with its other offices already established in Montclair and Red Bank, New Jersey, and New York City. "They work on high-stakes matters and state and federal courts at the trial and appellate levels, which has a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS