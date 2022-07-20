Disbarred NJ Atty Charged With Stealing From Dead Client

By Nick Muscavage (July 20, 2022, 3:54 PM EDT) -- A disbarred New Jersey attorney has been charged with stealing over $50,000 from a dead client's estate and spending the funds on himself. Michael Botton of West Long Branch was charged with second-degree theft by unlawful taking and third-degree failure to make required disposition of property received, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office announced on Tuesday. Botton, prosecutors claimed, botched his duties as executor of the unnamed client's estate by "cutting off contact with and failing to make required payments to the client's goddaughter, whose share of the estate was intended to cover expenses for her to advance her education overseas."...

