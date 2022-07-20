Kratom Co. Wants Judgment Undone In Trademark Suit

By Mike Curley (July 20, 2022, 4:30 PM EDT) -- A pair of supplement companies asked a Georgia federal court Wednesday to reconsider a judgment freeing Bliss Nutraceticals LLC from a suit claiming it infringed on their trademarks to sell kratom products under the Vivazen name, saying the judgment came to the wrong legal conclusions. In their motion, Barbados-based Lighthouse Enterprises Inc. and Canada-based Blue Mountain Holdings Ltd. said that the court's conclusion that Lighthouse had issued a "naked license" to Blue Mountain for use of the trademark was wrong, as the transfer of the trademark was part of an asset sale, not a license. According to the motion, evidence on...

