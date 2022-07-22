Swatch Wins Injunction In Samsung Smartwatch Spat

By Alex Baldwin (July 22, 2022, 2:34 PM BST) -- A court has granted Swatch Group an injunction barring Samsung from offering third-party smartwatch faces bearing some of the Swiss giant's biggest brands' trademarks on its Samsung Galaxy app store. Judge Sarah Falk said in a ruling at the High Court that there was no "special reason" why the court should not grant an injunction after a ruling in May that Samsung had infringed the Swiss watchmaker's trademarks. The injunction was granted because the South Korean electronics company allowed apps that change the face of its Samsung smartwatches to look like those of Swatch and other brands owned by the group, such...

