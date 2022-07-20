Fed. Circ. Backs Amazon's Win Over Diaper-Monitoring Patent

By Jasmin Jackson (July 20, 2022, 5:56 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit upheld a lower court's decision backing a jury's noninfringement finding in a patent suit against Amazon over diaper-monitoring technology, affirming Wednesday that the asserted claims are invalid as anticipated. A three-judge panel said in a nonprecedential opinion that U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant correctly upheld Amazon.com Inc.'s September 2020 jury trial win against patent-holding company Innovation Sciences LLC, which claimed that some of Amazon's Alexa-powered smart devices infringed a trio of patents for a device that sends a mobile alert when a diaper is full. The panel also affirmed Judge Mazzant's May 2021 order denying Innovation Sciences' bid...

