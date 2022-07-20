Interior Dept. Loses Bid To Nix Calif. Tribe's Recognition Suit

By Joyce Hanson (July 20, 2022, 8:34 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has refused the U.S. Department of the Interior's bid to dismiss a suit by a tribe that was denied federal recognition, saying he has the right to decide if the department incorrectly allowed Congress to terminate the tribe when its rancheria was sold. U.S. District Judge Troy L. Nunley on Monday denied the department's Jan. 13 motion to dismiss the Tsi Akim Maidu of Taylorsville Rancheria's suit and found that he has jurisdiction to decide on a 2015 departmental letter finding that the tribe was ineligible to petition for recognition under the federal government's so-called Part 83...

