Chaves Perlowitz Worked On $98M NY Loan, Records Show

By Faith Williams (July 20, 2022, 4:48 PM EDT) -- Chaves Perlowitz Luftig LLP worked on a $98 million loan between New York real estate developer Anbau and First Republic Bank, most of which is refinancing of existing debt, according to New York records made public Tuesday. The mortgage is for Flatiron House, a condominium complex at 39 W. 23rd St. in Manhattan, which was developed by Anbau in 2017 and completed in 2020. It is unclear what role Chaves Perlowitz served in the deal, and Michael Rosenberg, a lawyer at the firm whose name appears on the mortgage document, did not respond to requests for comment Wednesday. According to the...

