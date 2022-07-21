8th Circ. Urged To Join 'Chorus' Of Climate Suit Remands

By Morgan Conley (July 21, 2022, 3:41 PM EDT) -- Minnesota is urging the Eighth Circuit to add its voice to a "chorus of opinions" holding that climate tort actions belong in state court, highlighting the Ninth Circuit's recent ruling affirming the remand of Hawaiian local governments' climate change lawsuits against fossil fuel companies. In a letter to the Eighth Circuit on Tuesday, Minnesota argued that the decision earlier this month by a Ninth Circuit panel that the energy companies and Hawaii local governments' dispute over climate-related damages must take place in state court further bolsters the Midwestern state's position that its climate tort action belongs in local court. Minnesota told the Eighth...

