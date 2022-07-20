Pa. Plaza Owners Say Tenant's Smoking Deck Flouted Lease

By Faith Williams (July 20, 2022, 7:25 PM EDT) -- A surprise smoking deck that appeared outside a cigar bar in a Pittsburgh shopping center prompted the mall's owners to file a lawsuit Wednesday, claiming the business had no right to build the deck atop a parking lot. According to the complaint filed in the Pennsylvania Court of Common Pleas by the owners of Heritage Square Plaza, the deck is not allowed under the cigar shop's lease agreement, and it covers parking spaces the owners need in order to comply with local code. Kirill Faerovitch, the owner of Puffs-n-Stuff — a 2,200-square-foot cigar store, bar and lounge — signed a lease...

