Contractor Urges 9th Circ. To Uphold Sanctions On Tribal Co.

By Caleb Symons (July 21, 2022, 7:58 PM EDT) -- A construction contractor for the Cedarville Rancheria of Northern Paiute Indians wants the Ninth Circuit to uphold a $7,200 penalty that a California bankruptcy judge imposed on a tribe company last year, saying federal law prohibits the tribe from invoking sovereign immunity. Contractor Jason Diven argued on Monday that the sanction, which covers his attorney fees, is justified, because the tribally owned NUMA Corp. sought to advance its breach-of-contract suit against Diven when that case was paused due to his Chapter 13 bankruptcy proceedings. Any relief from the automatic stay is "exclusively in the control of the bankruptcy court," Diven told...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS