Cannabis Co. Gets Win In Tobacco Rival's TM Suit

By Mike Curley (July 21, 2022, 1:51 PM EDT) -- An Arizona federal judge handed cannabis grower Central Coast Agriculture Inc. a win in a trademark suit filed by BBK Tobacco & Foods LLP over the use of CCA's "Raw Garden" brand, finding that the brand was not likely to be confused by consumers for BBK's own "RAW" brand. U.S. District Judge Michael T. Liburdi found that Central Coast Agriculture Inc.'s "Raw Garden" brand, left, is unlikely to be confused for BBK Tobacco & Foods LLP's "RAW" brand of products. (Court Documents) In an order filed Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Michael T. Liburdi wrote that while the products might be sold...

