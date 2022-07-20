Draft Bill Seeks 25% Tax Credit For Chipmaking Investment

By Asha Glover (July 20, 2022, 7:52 PM EDT) -- The federal government would provide a new 25% tax credit for investments in semiconductor manufacturing under draft legislation obtained by Law360 Wednesday that also includes appropriations for the legislative branch. The advanced manufacturing investment credit would equal 25% of the qualified investment for each taxable year, according to a draft amendment to H.R. 4346. The credit would not be available to foreign entities and would apply to property placed in service after Dec. 31 and to any property that begins construction before Jan. 1, 2023, though it would be limited to the basis attributable to the construction, reconstruction or erection after...

