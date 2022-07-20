Apparel Co. Strikes Out Against Chicago Cubs Over 'C' Hat TM

By Donald Morrison (July 20, 2022, 3:57 PM EDT) -- The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board has refused to let a New York-based apparel company register its "C" logo after the Chicago Cubs claimed it was too similar to the baseball team's iconic symbol dating back to 1908. In a nonprecedential opinion issued Tuesday, the TTAB rejected The Crate Inc.'s request to register its logo, originally filed in 2017, citing an opposition by the MLB team, which claimed The Crate's move of dividing its own "C" logo into three pieces was not enough to differentiate the trademark. "Overall the visual similarities remain striking," the board wrote. "Consumers do not focus on...

