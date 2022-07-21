Ala. Cop Can't Slip Fatal Shooting Claims From Car Chase

By Jonathan Capriel (July 21, 2022, 4:13 PM EDT) -- A civil rights lawsuit accusing a Birmingham, Alabama, police officer of fatally shooting a man and injuring a woman at the end of a car chase will move forward after an Alabama federal judge refused to grant the city and the officer summary judgment. Although U.S. District Judge Abdul K. Kallon gave the city and Officer Aric Mitchell a small victory — tossing with prejudice claims that he deliberately rammed his squad car into Jamarcus Moore's vehicle during the pursuit — they can't escape the claims that Mitchell "acted beyond his authority and in violation of clearly established law when he...

