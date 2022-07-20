Suit Says Walmart Hours Violate Philly's Fair Workweek Law

By Matthew Santoni (July 20, 2022, 5:45 PM EDT) -- Walmart workers in Philadelphia claim the retail giant ran afoul of the local "Fair Workweek Law" by failing to provide them with work schedules 10 to 14 days in advance or give them "predictability pay" when their schedules were changed within that window, according to a proposed class action filed in Pennsylvania state court. Former employees Donald Washington and Symone Wilder said Walmart violated the city ordinance in numerous ways by not giving workers adequate notice of their schedules or changes, not giving them at least nine hours off between shifts, and not giving existing workers first dibs on additional shifts...

