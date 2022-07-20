Insurers Fight Coverage Bid For NJ Atty's Cyberattack Suit

By Ryan Harroff (July 20, 2022, 4:25 PM EDT) -- A pair of insurers told a New Jersey federal judge Wednesday that they have no obligation to defend or indemnify a Maplewood-based attorney in an underlying suit over a cyberattack that cost his client $50,000. The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. and broker USI Insurance Services LLC filed a pair of dismissal motions looking to toss a suit by attorney Drew J. Bauman and his law office claiming Hanover wrongly refused to defend and indemnify him against his former client's malpractice claims. Bauman's suit says the professional liability policy he had with Hanover through USI applies to the underlying complaint, but the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS