Trump Lawyer Accused Of Race Bias By Black Ex-Assistant

By Amanda Ottaway (July 20, 2022, 10:42 PM EDT) -- A lawyer for former President Donald Trump is facing a race bias suit from an ex-legal assistant who accused her of loudly repeating the N-word while singing along to sexually explicit music in the office and referring to New York's attorney general with a racist and sexist slur. Alina Habba, an attorney representing Trump in his battle with New York Attorney General Letitia James over her investigation into the Trump Organization's business dealings, and law firm Habba Madaio & Associates LLP were accused of race and sex discrimination in a suit filed by Na'Syia Drayton's in New Jersey state court Tuesday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS