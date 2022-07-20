Port Authority Head's Sister Sues After Losing Top Cop Job

By Madison Arnold (July 20, 2022, 9:15 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey police captain is accusing her employer of sex discrimination after alleging that her brother, the chairman of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and managing partner of O'Toole Scrivo LLC, thwarted her promotion to police chief. In a complaint filed with Essex County Court in New Jersey on Tuesday, Eileen O'Toole says Cedar Grove Township failed to offer her the job she had been promised, a decision that followed a family dispute with her brother, attorney Kevin O'Toole, immediately before her daughter's wedding in November. After the fight, she alleges her brother spoke with Cedar...

