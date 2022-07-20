USPS Tweaks Vehicle Procurement Plan To Include More EVs

By Daniel Wilson (July 20, 2022, 5:08 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Postal Service on Wednesday announced an overhaul to its contentious multibillion-dollar delivery vehicle procurement, saying it intends to limit purchases of custom-made vehicles, buy supplemental commercial vehicles and significantly increase the percentage of electric vehicles it buys. The USPS will change the scope of its pending supplemental environmental impact statement for its Next Generation Delivery Vehicle procurement, itself a significant adjustment to the original EIS, to account for changes in the planned composition and size of the NGDV fleet, it said. "The adjustments reflect refinements to the Postal Service's overall network modernization, route optimizations, improved facility electric infrastructure, and...

