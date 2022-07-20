Coblentz Patch Corporate Atty Joins ArentFox In SF

By James Mills (July 20, 2022, 3:59 PM EDT) -- ArentFox Schiff LLP is adding a Coblentz Patch Duffy & Bass LLP corporate attorney as a partner in its San Francisco office. Jennifer DePalma, who spent the past 20 months at Coblentz Patch, joins the ArentFox corporate & securities practice, the firm announced Tuesday. She counsels technology companies on securities, mergers and acquisitions and general corporate matters. She also handles alternative investments for clients in the private equity, hedge fund and venture capital space. DePalma told Law360 Pulse during a Wednesday morning interview she's excited by the move. "I think ArentFox is the perfect place for me to land," DePalma said....

