NCAA Top Execs Get 2nd Chance To Skip Concussion Depos

By Y. Peter Kang (July 20, 2022, 8:09 PM EDT) -- The National Collegiate Athletic Association gets another shot at avoiding depositions of three top-level executives over allegations the organization hid the risks of college football player concussions, after the Indiana Supreme Court created a new test for courts to determine whether certain depositions of high-level executives are necessary. In a 5-0 ruling in a consolidated case, the Hoosier State's highest court on Tuesday reversed a Marion County Superior Court's decision largely denying the NCAA's bid to quash subpoenas targeting NCAA President Mark Emmert, Chief Operating Officer Donald Remy and Chief Medical Officer Brian Hainline. The three suits were filed between August...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS