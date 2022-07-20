11th Circ. Splits With 9th Circ. In Deportation Notice Case

By Bonnie Eslinger (July 20, 2022, 10:03 PM EDT) -- An immigrant who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border in 2003 cannot challenge removal proceedings launched when he didn't appear for a hearing, despite a defect in the notice he received, because a subsequent notice had complete information, the Eleventh Circuit has ruled in a split with the Ninth Circuit. The three-judge appellate panel said the fact that the first notice did not include the date and time of Samuel Dacostagomez-Aguilar's initial immigration hearing wasn't enough to prevent the man from being removed. While an immigrant is eligible for a second chance at removal proceedings if they never received the notice to attend...

