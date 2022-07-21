Fla. Court Tosses Most Of Real Estate Co.'s Virus Suit

By Riley Murdock (July 21, 2022, 12:49 PM EDT) -- A Florida circuit judge tossed most of an international real estate investment company's COVID-19 pandemic insurance claims Wednesday, finding that Rockland Funding LLC couldn't show its property was physically altered but that the specialty coverage it held could still apply. Rockland, which does business as Westbrook Partners, argued that its case against five insurers is different from many similar efforts that courts have rejected because the company claimed the virus attached itself to its property and physically damaged it, according to filings in the case. However, Circuit Judge Bradley G. Harper held that the company's scientific arguments were irrelevant to the...

