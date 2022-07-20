Unum Life Insurance Beats $2.2M Disability Coverage Suit

By Emily Brill (July 20, 2022, 10:09 PM EDT) -- Unum Life Insurance Co. of America defeated a $2.2 million lawsuit accusing it of wrongfully discontinuing a policyholder's disability benefits, with a California federal judge ruling that the policyholder failed to prove he qualified as disabled under the policy's terms after receiving two years of benefits. U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner held Monday that James Troy Gray did not present enough evidence that he was unable to complete the tasks associated with his mechanical engineering job to substantiate his claim that his benefits were improperly cut off in 2019. "It is not unreasonable to require some objective evidence as proof...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS