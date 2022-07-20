AGs, FTC Recover $34M For Defrauded US Service Members

By Katryna Perera (July 20, 2022, 8:58 PM EDT) -- New York State Attorney General Letitia James and the Federal Trade Commission recovered $34.2 million for more than 46,000 service members and veterans who were allegedly preyed upon and defrauded by a national jewelry retailer four years after the lawsuit against the company was initially filed. A consent order published Wednesday states that defendant Harris Originals of NY Inc. has not admitted to or denied any of the allegations against it, but has agreed to refund its ill-gotten gains to service members, stop collecting debt and dissolve all of its businesses within nine months of the final certification of the order....

