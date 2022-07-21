5th Circ. Told No Coverage For Formaldehyde Exposure Suits

By Hope Patti (July 21, 2022, 3:05 PM EDT) -- An excess insurer asked the Fifth Circuit to affirm a Louisiana federal court's ruling that it does not owe coverage to a timberland company accused of exposing workers to dangerous levels of formaldehyde, saying the company is not named as an additional insured and failed to meet coverage prerequisites. Evanston Insurance Co. said in an appellate brief filed Wednesday that Weyerhaeuser Co. and its subsidiary are not entitled to reimbursement of defense costs and settlement payments under an excess policy issued to Simsboro Coating Services LLC. Evanston also incorporated arguments made by Simsboro's primary insurer, Burlington Insurance Co., in a separate...

