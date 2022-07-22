Cyclists Seek Damages Over Seattle's Streetcar Rail 'Hazards'

By Collin Krabbe (July 22, 2022, 8:48 PM EDT) -- Two cyclists are accusing the city of Seattle of causing severe injuries when their bike tires became lodged in the rails of streetcar tracks, asserting that the city "failed to address reasonable concerns" of the risk of harm the tracks posed to bicyclists. In a suit filed Wednesday in King County Superior Court, Janet Ball of Issaquah and Eric Boris of Seattle are seeking "economic and non-economic" damages and a court injunction ordering the city to mitigate "the known hazards" of the streetcar tracks for the First Hill Streetcar on South Jackson Street within two blocks east and west of King...

