Feds Want To Toss Doctors' Challenge To Trans Health Care

By Kellie Mejdrich (July 20, 2022, 11:48 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services asked a Tennessee federal court to toss a suit claiming the agency is unconstitutionally forcing doctors to offer gender transition-related health care over religious and ethical objections, arguing the court can't bar hypothetical enforcement actions. In a memorandum in support of its motion to dismiss filed on Tuesday, HHS told the court that the nonprofit American College of Pediatricians, the Catholic Medical Association and Tennessee obstetrician-gynecologist Jeanie Dassow couldn't challenge the agency's future enforcement of an anti-discrimination provision of the Affordable Care Act known as Section 1557 regarding health care coverage for transgender people, because they...

