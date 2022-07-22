Examining The Antitrust Claims In Texas Pipeline Suit

By Brian Robison (July 22, 2022, 3:11 PM EDT) -- Magellan, a Tulsa-based midstream company, was recently sued on antitrust and breach-of-contract grounds by Converge Midstream Partners, which operates a crude oil storage business in the Houston area. The lawsuit, Converge Midstream Partners LLC v. Magellan Crude Oil Pipeline, filed May 3 the 11th Judicial District Court in Harris County, Texas, alleges that Magellan has denied Converge access to its Houston-area crude oil distribution system. But in a motion for partial summary judgment filed July 8, Magellan argues that Converge's antitrust claims are basically old news. The motion points out a statement from Converge's petition, wherein Converge concedes that the parties...

