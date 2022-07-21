7th Circ. Won't Revive FCA Suit Over Cook County Grants

By Daniel Wilson (July 21, 2022, 9:04 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit has declined to revive a False Claims Act suit accusing Illinois' Cook County of fraud related to federal public health grants, saying the whistleblower failed to provide the necessary specificity about particular false claims. A district court correctly found that relator Noreen Lanahan had not pled her case with the "particularity" required for FCA claims under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 9(b), a three-judge panel ruled in a decision on Wednesday. Rule 9(b), a prominent FCA issue with several related petitions currently before the U.S. Supreme Court asking the justices to clarify the standard, says that FCA plaintiffs...

