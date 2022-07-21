Cos. Ink $10M Settlement To End Tractor Fluid False Ad Suit

By Mike Curley (July 21, 2022, 5:39 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of tractor hydraulic fluid buyers is asking a Missouri federal court to give the go-ahead on a $10 million settlement to resolve claims that Genuine Parts Co. and Warren Oil Co. LLC knowingly sold products using an obsolete label. In a motion filed Wednesday, the proposed class, led by named plaintiff Jesse Yoakum, said the agreement provides substantial monetary relief to the plaintiffs, who purchased a variety of tractor hydraulic and transmission fluids that was advertised as carrying the "303" specification, but could not possibly have met the specification. The motion also asks the court to conditionally grant...

