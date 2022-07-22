5th Circ. Ends Pharma Group's Medicare Payback Suit

By Lauren Castle (July 22, 2022, 11:22 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana pharmacy group failed to show that its lawsuit over an Express Scripts Inc. benefit manager's refusal to comply with a state law governing Medicare prescription reimbursements presents a federal question that can't be heard in state court, the Fifth Circuit has ruled. A three-judge panel vacated a Louisiana federal court's ruling refusing to dismiss the lawsuit brought by the Louisiana Independent Pharmacies Association. Because Medicare Part D's preemption provision supersedes state law, LIPA argued its suit against Express Scripts belonged in federal court. But a three-judge panel rejected that argument, reasoning in an opinion Wednesday that LIPA's suit "plainly...

