5th Circ. Won't Rehear Law Firm's Virus Coverage Suit

By Ben Zigterman (July 21, 2022, 12:31 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit declined to reconsider its decision from last month against a Texas-based law firm seeking COVID-19 coverage from Cincinnati Insurance Co. The Fifth Circuit decided not to revisit last month's decision that a Texas law firm wasn't covered for losses caused by the coronavirus shutdown. (iStock.com/Rex Wholster) In a single-page order Wednesday, a three-judge panel denied without explanation the request for a rehearing from Ferrer Poirot & Wansbrough. An attorney for the law firm declined to comment on the order. Last month, the Fifth Circuit affirmed the dismissal of Ferrer Poirot & Wansbrough's lawsuit, citing its January decision in Terry...

