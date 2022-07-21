Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

PPE Co. Blames 3rd Parties In FedEx Unit's $26.8M Glove Suit

By Rae Ann Varona (July 21, 2022, 4:31 PM EDT) -- A Maryland-based protective equipment supplier accused of not paying $26.8 million for the shipment of examination gloves detained at a California port launched its own suit Wednesday to pass the buck on to its supplier and transport contractor.

AirBoss Defense Group LLC told a Maryland federal judge that any freight and storage costs incurred by FedEx Trade Networks Transport & Brokerage Inc., which transported 578 containers of nitrile examination gloves from Malaysia, were the responsibility of Nathan Trading Co. Ltd and McWilliams Collection LLC. The third-party companies had promised in their respective contracts with ADG to cover any costs stemming from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!