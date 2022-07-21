PPE Co. Blames 3rd Parties In FedEx Unit's $26.8M Glove Suit

By Rae Ann Varona (July 21, 2022, 4:31 PM EDT) -- A Maryland-based protective equipment supplier accused of not paying $26.8 million for the shipment of examination gloves detained at a California port launched its own suit Wednesday to pass the buck on to its supplier and transport contractor. AirBoss Defense Group LLC told a Maryland federal judge that any freight and storage costs incurred by FedEx Trade Networks Transport & Brokerage Inc., which transported 578 containers of nitrile examination gloves from Malaysia, were the responsibility of Nathan Trading Co. Ltd and McWilliams Collection LLC. The third-party companies had promised in their respective contracts with ADG to cover any costs stemming from...

