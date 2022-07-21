Investors To Explore Standing In Deutsche Bank Spoofing Suit

By Lauraann Wood (July 21, 2022, 5:33 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of investors looking to hold Deutsche Bank liable for two former traders' alleged market spoofing schemes can conduct limited discovery to help determine whether they have standing to pursue their claims, an Illinois federal judge said Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Joan Gottschall said she needs to further probe standing in the consolidated class action by Rock Capital Market and others before she dives deeper into their allegations because the standing and merits issues Deutsche Bank AG and its securities unit raised to challenge the suit are "inextricably intertwined." Without the limited discovery, she said, the court could potentially...

