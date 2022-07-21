Eisenberg Lehman Attorney Joins ECombustible As GC

By Madison Arnold (July 21, 2022, 4:05 PM EDT) -- Hydrogen-based fuel company eCombustible Energy LLC selected as its new general counsel an attorney who has been working with the company as its outside counsel. Miami's eCombustible Energy announced Wednesday that it hired Steven Eisenberg to lead its global legal operations and corporate affairs. Eisenberg is joining the company after serving as a name partner at Eisenberg Lehman PLLC for more than five years, according to his LinkedIn profile. "As our outside counsel for nearly a year, Steven has been a key contributor to eCombustible's exciting growth trajectory," said company founder and CEO Jorge Arevalo in a statement. "As we accelerate...

