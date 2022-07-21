Meta Hit With Suit Over 'Exponential Infringement' In Reels

By Renee Hickman (July 21, 2022, 8:29 PM EDT) -- Meta Platforms was hit with a lawsuit by a music label alleging that the social media giant has been encouraging users to "steal" the label's music when making videos on Facebook and Instagram. Epidemic Sound Inc. on Wednesday filed suit in the Northern District of California and is requesting statutory damages of $150,000 per track infringed on, or actual damages of at least $142 million. "Defendant Meta is not merely aware of this infringement," the label says in its complaint. "It has actively infringed, as well as participated in, encouraged and enabled such infringement. In fact, Meta has created tools whose...

