Mass. Med Co. Claims 'Disloyal Insiders' Stole Trade Secrets

By Isaac Monterose (July 21, 2022, 3:48 PM EDT) -- Medical aesthetic treatment company Cynosure LLC accused a direct competitor of stealing its trade secrets by poaching "disloyal insiders" who led an exodus of 26 sales workers. According to the suit filed Wednesday in Massachusetts federal court, the mass Cynosure resignation in May and June was planned out last year and happened over a period of about five weeks. The former workers joined Reveal Lasers LLC, allegedly taking valuable trade secrets including sales leads, customer profile information and marketing materials. The scheme was led by Cynosure's former senior sales director, Robert Daley, who resigned in May and is currently the U.S....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS