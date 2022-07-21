Humana Asks Court To Rethink Keeping ERISA Dispute Alive

By Irene Spezzamonte (July 21, 2022, 1:51 PM EDT) -- A Kentucky federal court should reconsider a decision denying Humana's bid to dismiss a suit claiming excessive recordkeeping fees, the health insurance company said, arguing that a recent Sixth Circuit ruling on the same issue is a change in controlling law. Humana told U.S. District Judge Rebecca Grady Jennings in a motion for reconsideration Wednesday that the appellate court's June decision in Smith v. CommonSpirit Health, that plaintiffs must show fees were excessive in relation to the services provided, would support the company's earlier dismissal bid. Therefore, Humana argued, Judge Jennings should reconsider her March decision denying Humana's motion to dismiss a...

