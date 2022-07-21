Equifax Buys Immigration Case Management Tool LawLogix

By Steven Lerner (July 21, 2022, 2:11 PM EDT) -- Credit reporting giant Equifax Inc. acquired LawLogix, a cloud-based I-9 and immigration case management software company, from content services provider Hyland, the company announced on Thursday. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed, but the deal is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022. LawLogix employees, including leadership, will join Equifax when the deal closes. "Employers and law firms recognize that the stakes are high when it comes to I-9 and immigration case management," said LawLogix President John Fay. "That is why so many rely upon our solutions, which were...

