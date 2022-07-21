NJ County Beats Late Claims Over COVID-19 Exposure At Jail

By Bill Wichert (July 21, 2022, 4:58 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appellate panel on Thursday erased claims alleging a corrections officer and a nurse died, and another corrections officer was hospitalized, due to their exposure to COVID-19 at the Hudson County Correctional Center, saying a trial judge was wrong to permit a late tort claim notice in each case. In reversing those 2021 decisions from Superior Court Judge Marybeth Rogers, the panel found that the widows of corrections officer Bernard Waddell and nurse Edwin Montanano ​​​​did not demonstrate the "extraordinary circumstances" that would justify bringing the notices beyond the filing window set in the state's Tort Claims Act. It came...

