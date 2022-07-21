Detainees Call Fla. ICE Detention Center A 'Living Hell'

By Carolina Bolado (July 21, 2022, 7:50 PM EDT) -- Immigrants detained at the Baker County Detention Center in northern Florida filed a federal civil rights complaint Thursday asking for the immediate closure of the facility because of inhumane treatment and abuse. Fifteen immigrants either currently or formerly detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the detention center in Macclenny, Florida, about 30 miles west of Jacksonville, say they have experienced physical assault, racist harassment, medical neglect and verbal abuse and have been blocked from accessing their attorneys. Some of the detainees say they also have been retaliated against for speaking out about the conditions at the facility, according to...

